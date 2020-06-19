Delhi conducts 20,000 Covid tests, CM Kejriwal says will be increased in coming days

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHFW. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

As many as 20,000 samples were tested in the national capital on Thursday, which is the highest number of tests conducted in the country in a day, as per Delhi government sources.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing will be done in the coming days.

“Now, Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting tested for Covid-19. In the coming days, we will conduct more testing,” he tweeted.

Delhi has reported 49,979 Covid-19 cases, including 1,969 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With the new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths.