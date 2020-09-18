Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi constable’s body found hanging at Malviya Nagar home

Delhi constable’s body found hanging at Malviya Nagar home

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide. The constable has not left behind any suicide note, police said

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 37-year-old Delhi police constable allegedly ended his life by hanging at his house in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday night. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide. The constable has not left behind any suicide note, police said.

The matter came to light when a call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 11.30 pm reporting that the constable’s family had found him hanging from the ceiling of his house.

The policeman was then brought down and was rushed to Max hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said preliminary enquiry revealed that the constable was posted in central district as a driver.

“His family said that on Thursday, he returned from work around 10 pm and went to his room. After sometime, the family members saw him hanging. Initial enquiry did not reveal why the man took the extreme step. We are waiting for his autopsy report to probe further,” Thakur said.

Police said the constable’s colleagues and relatives are also being questioned to know if he was facing some financial problems, family issues or any other reason that may have led him to death. Autopsy will also reveal if he was ill, an office said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 10:34 IST
Allies for decades, SAD-BJP move away as govt passes farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 10:49 IST
LIVE: Several MPs raise questions on ordinance route of Homeopathy Bill
Sep 18, 2020 11:24 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sep 18, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

Police arrest three suspected of robbing cash-filled vehicle, killing man
Sep 18, 2020 11:26 IST
Congress to move EC after BJP minister says govt can manipulate elections
Sep 18, 2020 11:21 IST
Two, including a minor, killed in a clash in south Bengal
Sep 18, 2020 11:20 IST
Mumbai Police says Disha Salian’s last call was to a friend: report
Sep 18, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.