Delhi constable’s body found hanging at Malviya Nagar home

A 37-year-old Delhi police constable allegedly ended his life by hanging at his house in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday night. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide. The constable has not left behind any suicide note, police said.

The matter came to light when a call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 11.30 pm reporting that the constable’s family had found him hanging from the ceiling of his house.

The policeman was then brought down and was rushed to Max hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said preliminary enquiry revealed that the constable was posted in central district as a driver.

“His family said that on Thursday, he returned from work around 10 pm and went to his room. After sometime, the family members saw him hanging. Initial enquiry did not reveal why the man took the extreme step. We are waiting for his autopsy report to probe further,” Thakur said.

Police said the constable’s colleagues and relatives are also being questioned to know if he was facing some financial problems, family issues or any other reason that may have led him to death. Autopsy will also reveal if he was ill, an office said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918