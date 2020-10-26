Delhi cop, accused of harassing, stalking women, to be dismissed from duty

A 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was arrested on Saturday for sexually harassing and stalking three women and a minor girl, is likely to be dismissed from duty by the evening, a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Between October 17 and 20, the cop had flashed, passed indecent remarks and stalked three women and a minor girl on the road in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. The cop is currently in prison.

“The order to dismiss the sub-inspector will be issued any time today,” the senior police officer quoted above said.

Three incidents took place on October 17 at different places under the territorial jurisdiction of Dwarka South police station while another took place on October 20 under the Dwarka North police station’s territorial jurisdiction. Four separate cases were registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354-D (Stalking), 354 (molestation), 354 A and 509 (sexual harassment) and sections 8 and 10 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the minor girl and two women gave their complaints, one woman refused to file her complaint. The police spoke to her about the incident, took suo motu cognizance and filed a case.

The sub-inspector, Puneet Grewal, who was posted with the anti-terror squad Special Cell, was arrested from Janakpuri on Saturday. He has been sent to jail. He was briefly posted in the traffic unit as well, the police said.

One of the senior officers said that the woman who did not file her complaint posted a video on October 21, on social media narrating the sexual harassment she faced from a grey car-borne man while cycling in Dwarka on October 17. The woman alleged that she was cycling near Dusshera Ground close to the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka when she noticed a car following her.

“While cycling I noticed a small grey car the rear glass of which was shattered and it was noticeable. As I was cycling near along the footpath, the car driver started driving parallel to me. Since I ignored it and did not look towards the driver, he honked. At this I signalled the driver to drive ahead. But the driver did not leave and he continued driving parallel to me,” the woman said in the video.

She added, “When I realised that something was not right, the man started greeting me by saying Hello. As I stopped and looked at him, the man asked for directions to reach Dwarka Sector-14. Before I could reply, I saw that he had unzipped his pants and was flashing me. I screamed at him and asked him to leave. At this, he started saying nasty things...I realised there was nobody there, cars were passing by...I was thinking whether I should start recording his acts on my cellphone or leave the place...”

According to the officer cited above, two more incidents had taken place on that day. One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, had reported the incident to the police by calling the control room and filing a written complaint as well. The woman in the video did not file a complaint.

“The woman in the video refused to file a complaint, even after we spoke to her on phone and counselled her. The other woman filed her complaint and we converted into an FIR on October 22, the day two more cases were registered. Apart from the three incidents on October 17, a similar incident took place on October 20,” said the officer.

Since the three women and the minor girl gave similar descriptions of the car and the suspect, the police suspected that the same person was involved in all the crimes. The incidents were also almost identical – a man in grey car stalking, passing lewd remarks, touching the women and the girl inappropriately and making indecent gestures. Several teams were formed to investigate the cases, identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

“We scanned footage from CCTV cameras installed around the crime scenes. The car was spotted. Our teams followed the routes the car took after the crimes and scanned footage from over 200 cameras. This exercise led us to the place where the car was parked. The suspect turned out to be a Delhi Police sub-inspector. We arrested him after collecting evidence. Till his arrest, we did not know that the suspect was a policeman as he was not in uniform during the crimes,” the officer added.