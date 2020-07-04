Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi cop dies after being hit by speeding car near United States embassy

Delhi cop dies after being hit by speeding car near United States embassy

Assistant sub inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodia was on duty near the US embassy where he was killed after the vehicle hit him.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:57 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Sisodia was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector(ASI) of Delhi Police was killed after a speeding car allegedly driven by an assistant professor of Rajasthan University hit him and rammed a wall near the United States embassy on Friday morning. Police said they have arrested the professor.

Assistant sub inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodia was on duty near the US embassy where he was killed after the vehicle hit him.

Senior police officers said that around 10 am, a speeding car, being driven by a 41-year-old assistant professor at Rajasthan University, hit Sisodia who was posted with the police control room van and was on duty near the embassy. The car then rammed a wall, police said.

Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Sisodia was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The assistant professor has been arrested and further investigation in this matter is on,” Yadav said.



Medical examination of the professor was also done and his reports are awaited. Police are also checking CCTV footages to ascertain the sequence of accident, police said.

The car has been seized for inspection, they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gokhale bridge collapse: Survivor continues to struggle; lockdown worsens his woes
Jul 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Shopkeeper slits woman’s throat, has sex with corpse, dumps body
Jul 04, 2020 01:01 IST
No job cuts but profiles of employees may change, says Railways
Jul 04, 2020 00:59 IST
Badlapur rape, murder: Minor’s cousin held from UP
Jul 04, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.