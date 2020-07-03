Delhi cop has heart surgery, tests positive, dies five days later

More than 2,000 personnel have been tested and nearly 1,300 of them have recovered and resumed their duties so far. (ANI file photo)

A 58-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI), who had undergone heart surgery at a private hospital in Noida on June 22, died early Friday morning, five days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the hospital itself, senior Delhi Police officers said.

Sub-inspector Dharamvir Singh’s family members suspect that he contracted the virus from someone at the hospital itself. They said that the result of his first test at the hospital after admission on June 12 was negative. The SI was posted to the district commissioner of police (north-west district) office at Ashok Vihar.

He was admitted to Kailash super speciality hospital in Noida for bypass surgery. At the time of admission, he tested negative for Covid-19. On June 22, he had bypass surgery and since then he had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), DCP (north-west) Vijayanta Arya said.

“On Thursday, the hospital authorities informed Singh’s family that he was Covid-19 positive and today (Friday) early morning, they informed his family that he had passed away,” DCP Arya said.

Singh’s son Rohit Khatri said, “My father’s death certificate, issued by the hospital, mentions that Covid-19 is also among the causes of death. He must have contracted the virus from someone in the hospital, as he was there since his admission on June 12.”

Kailash hospital authorities could not be contacted for their comment on the SI’s death; calls and text messages sent to them remained unanswered.

Joint commissioner of police (northern range) Manish Kumar Aggarwal said, “We have lost a member of the Delhi Police family. His family is entitled to compensation as per the protocol regarding the death of any police officer during service.”

Before Singh, 10 personnel from the city police, including a gallantry award winner Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, lost their lives to Covid-19. More than 2,000 personnel have been tested and nearly 1,300 of them have recovered and resumed their duties so far.

According to Khatri, his father joined the Delhi Police in 1984 as a constable. Singh is survived by his wife and two children—a son (Khatri) and a daughter. The family lives in outer Delhi’s Narela.