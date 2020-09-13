Delhi Covid-19 hospitals allowed to increase bed capacity: Jain

All dedicated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hospitals in the national capital have been allowed to increase their bed capacity by up to 30% and 33 major private hospitals have been asked to reserve 80% of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds for patients suffering from the viral infection, said Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s minister for health and family welfare, during a press conference on Sunday.

The move comes at a time when Delhi is seeing a record surge in Covid-19 cases. On Friday, 4,321 new Covid-19 cases were reported --- the highest single-day spike in the national capital to date.

Jain attributed the spike in Covid-19 cases to aggressive testing mechanisms undertaken by his government. He also said the uptick in Covid-19 cases is because of unlocking restrictions in a bid to revive the economy.

“It is very much on the expected lines. This surge in Covid-19 cases will stabilise within 10-15 days,” he said.

Jain ruled out further lockdown restrictions in Delhi. He said lockdown is no longer a solution to Covid-19 and the public should wear masks.

Jain said around though 50% Covid-19 beds in the city are lying vacant, the availability of ICU beds in a few major private hospitals is scarce as most patients are preferring private healthcare facilities to government-run ones.

“I held a meeting through a video conference with all private hospitals on Saturday. They have agreed to our plan. Orders have been issued to allow all Covid-19 hospitals in the city to increase their bed capacity by 30%, if required. While 33 major private hospitals have been asked to reserve 80% of their total ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. If some of these ICU beds are occupied, then the figure must be updated in a common pool after Covid-19 patients are discharged,” Jain said.

The minister explained that if a Covid-19 hospital has 100 beds, it would be allowed to increase its capacity to 130 beds, according to the latest orders.

At present, Delhi has 14,372 hospital beds, of which 7,924 are lying vacant. Of these, 489 ICU beds with ventilators and 277 ICU beds without ventilators are unoccupied.

The Delhi government’s decision came after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 9 had asked officials to draft a plan to increase Covid-19 bed capacity in Delhi, especially ICU beds.

The situation is worse in multi-speciality private hospitals in the national capital.

Over 89% of ICU beds with ventilators in 11 private hospitals were occupied until Friday. While 82% of ICU beds without ventilators in eight private hospitals were also filled on that day.

Delhi recorded the highest-ever total hospitalisation due to the contagion in a single day on Friday after 6,294 people were admitted. The previous record was 6,264, which had occurred during the Covid-19 surge in Delhi in June-July.

“Wearing masks reduces the chances of spreading and contracting Covid-19 significantly. The public should wear masks. The government is also running an intensive awareness campaign on the importance of masks. Everyone should wear mask and follow strict social distancing norms. We have moved far away from the times of lockdown. That (lockdown) is not going to happen again,” he added.

Over 60,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city for the second consecutive day on Friday. Hospitals and mohalla clinics are also testing asymptomatic people.

However, the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) count continued to remain low, as compared to the less accurate rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests.

Data showed 9,182 swab samples — 15% of all the tests — were conducted using the RT-PCR method, according to Saturday’s health bulletin.

Jain said the results of the third serological survey, which was conducted in Delhi between September 1 and 5, would be announced in a few more days as the study of the samples is still in progress.