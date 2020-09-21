Sections
Delhi Covid-19 tally at 2.49 lakh, death toll crosses 5K: All you need to know

Covid-19 update: The death toll in Delhi due to Covid-19 stands at 5,014 after 32 new deaths due to the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Large crowd of people seen violation social distancing norms at Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Monday inched closer to 2.5 lakh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases after 2,548 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The national capital crossed another grim milestone of 5,000 cumulative deaths after 32 new deaths were recorded on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about Covid-19 disease outbreak in Delhi:

- Delhi’s cumulative tally of the viral contagion on Monday stood at 2,49,259 cases of Covid-19 after 2,548 fresh infections were reported in the daily health bulletin.

- The death toll in Delhi due to Covid-19 stands at 5,014 after 32 new deaths due to the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours.

- There are 30,941 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), out of which 19,213 patients continue to be treated in home isolation.



- Out of total 2.49 lakh cases reported in Delhi since March, 2.13 lakh people have recovered so far.

- Delhi’s positivity rate, as of Monday, was logged at 7.55 per cent. The cumulative positive rate has been recorded at 9.67 per cent.

- The Case Fatality Rate in the national capital has been recorded at 2.01 per cent.

- The containment zones in Delhi have increased in the last 24 hours and currently stand at 1,889.

- Compared to aggressive testing conducted by authorities in the last fortnight, Delhi on Monday saw reduced testing by almost half the mark at 33,733 tests.

- Delhi has tested 1.32 lakh people per million. The total number of tests conducted so far is recorded at over 25.78 lakh.

- Out of the 15,861 beds in available in COVID hospitals, 8,691 are vacant, while 1,864 beds in COVID care centres are occupied.

