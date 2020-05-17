Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Covid-19 toll nears 150; total cases 9,755

Delhi Covid-19 toll nears 150; total cases 9,755

Of the total COVID-19 deaths, 77 were aged 60 and above and accounted for over 52 per cent of the fatalities.

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel alongwith South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) field workers chemically disinfect the wholesale vegetable market, during nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, at Okhla, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths and 422 infections on Sunday, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, authorities said.

The Delhi Health Department said the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19 as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 9,333 and fatalities at 129.

Of the total COVID-19 deaths, 77 were aged 60 and above and accounted for over 52 per cent of the fatalities.



Forty of them were aged between 50-59 years and 31 were less than 50 years, the department said in a bulletin.

After facing criticism for “under reporting” the COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on May 10 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to the virus.

A total of 4,202 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,405 active cases, the health department said.

An order has been issued for all healthcare facilities operating in Delhi to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, dated May 15, for rationale use of Personal Protective Equipment in accordance with the risk involved.

A total of 1,35,791 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 2,142, it said.

According to the bulletin, out of the 9,333 cases recorded till Saturday, at least 1,767 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 152 of them are in ICU and 21 on ventilators.

The number of containment zones in Delhi is 76.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion released
May 17, 2020 18:16 IST
China’s Wuhan nearly doubles number of Covid-19 tests per day
May 17, 2020 18:10 IST
Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19
May 17, 2020 18:09 IST
Dad-daughter duo dresses up in costumes daily while taking out trash
May 17, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.