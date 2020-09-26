Sections
Delhi cyclist killed in road mishap

An allegedly speeding delivery van hit his bicycle in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:44 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police said the cyclist was returning home at the time of the accident. (Representational Photo)

A 42-year-old private security guard was killed after an allegedly speeding delivery van hit his bicycle in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Friday. The van driver, Satendra Singh, has been arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Deputy police commissioner R P Meena said the cyclist died on the spot. “He was identified as Ajay Kumar Singh. He worked as a security guard at a garment showroom in Connaught Place,” said Meena.

Police said the cyclist was returning home at the time of the accident.

