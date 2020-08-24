Delhi: Dairy trader killed, dumped in well by employee who wanted salary hike

A dairy trader (45) was murdered and dumped in a 50-foot deep well in West Delhi’s Najafgarh, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The police have arrested the assistant of the slain dairy trader Om Prakash. The police said that the dairy trader was murdered, as the assistant was allegedly disgruntled with him for not raising his monthly salary.

Prakash’s decomposed body was found in the well in an agricultural field on Saturday morning, about 10 days after he was killed and dumped.

On Sunday, the suspect, Mohammad Tasleem, was nabbed by the Dwarka district police authorities from Panipat in Haryana, where he was hiding at a relative’s house, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Dwarka, Delhi Police.

“He has revealed that he killed his employer following a heated argument over not raising his monthly salary,” said the DCP, adding that a stick and a knife was allegedly used in the murder.

Prakash’s motorcycle that Tasleem had used to decamp after allegedly committing the murder has been seized by the police, the DCP said.

Prakash, a bachelor, lived in Najafgarh’s Dhichaon Kalan, which is notorious for its criminal antecedents. He ran a dairy business along with his nephew, Purushottam.

“My uncle had decided to hire a help because we were overburdened with work. On June 23, we hired Tasleem, who had earlier worked at a restaurant,” said Purushottam.

Tasleem was hired for a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, even though he had demanded Rs 15,000, he said.

The monthly salary amount became a constant source of friction between the deceased and the arrested accused, he added.

Another argument occurred between the duo on the night of August 11, said Purushottam, who had to intervene to end the quarrel.

The following morning both Prakash and Tasleem were found missing, said a police official, who is probing the case. “Prakash’s motorcycle was also missing and it appeared like a kidnapping case. We registered a kidnapping case and started looking for Tasleem,” he added.

On Saturday morning, Prakash’s decomposed body was found in the 50-feet deep well in the agricultural field near the place, where ran his dairy business. “The owner of the field had visited the farmland following a stench emanating from the well. Later, Delhi Fire department authorities sent personnel to fish out the decomposed body that was half stuffed in a sack and tied with a rope,” the official said.

Soon, the police tracked down Tasleem in Panipat. “Tasleem has confessed to his crime. He recounted that Prakash had slapped him during the quarrel. An enraged Tasleem, in turn, thrashed him with a stick and then stabbed him to death,” he added.