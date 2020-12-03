Sections
Delhi Dialogue Commission partners with think tank to combat pollution

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi government’s policy think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), has entered into a “strategic partnership” with Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy (Vidhi) to address the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

According to the MoU signed on December 3, both institutions will work closely to suggest and analyse policy and legal reforms to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDCD, said innovative solutions like odd-even road rationing scheme, the introduction of the EV policy, and the PUSA bio decomposer as an alternative to stubble burning, have been launched by Delhi government to tackle air pollution under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. She said the CM is hopeful that the present collaboration with Vidhi will attain positive outcomes to address and tackle air pollution.

Vidhi is an independent think-tank doing legal research to make better laws and improve governance for the public good.

“Vidhi will also be helping the DDCD in the analysis of various directions passed by courts and authorities on air pollution,” Shah said.

