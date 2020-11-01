Delhi eases Covid rules for weddings: All you need to know

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given a major relief to those planning to tie the knot, by removing the rule of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function.

The new rules, implemented through an order issued on Saturday evening, allow up to 200 persons in banquet halls or closed spaces for weddings. In open spaces or grounds, the number of guests permissible will be jointly fixed by the area district magistrate and deputy commissioner of police after an assessment. Entry of guests will have to be regulated at the venue to ensure that it does not exceed the upper limit at any time.

Five important points from the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been issued:

-- Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

-- An individual will have to be nominated by the organiser as the nodal person to oversee all arrangements and coordination at the marriage venue. The name and contact of the nodal person should be displayed at the entry of the venue.

-- Common bins for disposal of face masks, multiple hand wash facilities, separate entry and exit gates, and not more than 50% of the capacity at a time in dining hall should be exercised.

-- All public utility areas such as food stalls, stage, DJ will have to be sanitised prior to the event.

-- If someone falls ill, then the guest will have to be immediately isolated and be taken to the nearest medical facility or district officials should be contacted.