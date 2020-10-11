Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Education minister Sisodia reviews content of upcoming ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’

Delhi: Education minister Sisodia reviews content of upcoming ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’

The Delhi government had announced last year about the introduction of the new education board and Deshbhakti curriculum

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Education minister Manish Sisodia has asked the committee members to create tools for parents that would enable them to track the progress of their children. (PTI file)

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reviewed the content of the upcoming Deshbhakti curriculum and the progress of the new education board.

The curriculum and Delhi Examination board committees were constituted in July to recommend a new curriculum for students up to the age of 14 years and the setting up of the board.

Both committees are likely to submit their recommendations by mid-November.



“A 360-degree assessment will be the basis of the Deshbhakti curriculum. A student’s deshbhakti will be judged by a teacher on the basis of the following parameters such as inclusiveness, gender, different forms of discrimination, integrity, care for public property and natural resources,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi Examination board would look at the 360-degree assessment, including self and peer group.

“I have often come across teachers and parents only talking about subjects and marks obtained by students during parent-teacher meetings (PTMs). The conversation between parents and teachers will encompass an all-round growth and development of a child as per our new curriculum and assessment model,” he said.

“The era of one-time assessment through an examination is being done away. We require a system, where we can track the journey of a child, a 360-degree view, capturing different aspects of learning. It is possible to implement such a system through an effective use of technology,” he added.

Sisodia has asked the committee members to create tools for parents that would enable them to track the progress of their children.

