Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he said in a tweet on Thursday. The minister said he had initial symptoms following...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI File Photo )

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The minister said he had initial symptoms following which he got himself tested for the viral infection. The Covid-19 report has come positive, he wrote on Twitter in Hindi. Rai has asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days to take care and get themselves tested.

 

