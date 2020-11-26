Sections
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi, on Wednesday, reported fewer than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19, with over 50,000 tests being conducted for the first time since October-end. The city recorded 5,246 Covid-19 cases and 61,778 tests

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI File)

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Rai tweeted the announcement and has urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested as well.

“After initial symptoms, I got myself tested and the report is positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the past few days to get the test done and take caution,” the 45-year-old minister tweeted in Hindi.

However, details of the minister staying in home isolation or a hospital are yet to be decided, said officials in Rai’s office.

Also Read: A doctor recounts a Covid encounter that was not

On an average, Delhi has been conducting about 60,000 tests a day.

Delhi also recorded an increase in the number of deaths over the fortnight, with 106 deaths reported each day on average. In comparison, 59 deaths were reported each day on average the fortnight before, data shared by the Delhi government showed.

