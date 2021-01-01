Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds

The exit gates to at least four Metro stations were closed off by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to control crowds on New Year’s Day.

DMRC tweeted on Friday, “Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations.”

DMRC officials said that this was done on the directions of Delhi Police, as a security measure to control the crowd in these stations.

“We were told that it is around these stations that people gather the most for New Year’s celebrations. We have been operating our services with the utmost care and precautions these days on account of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Delhi traffic police officials said that this was a preventive action, keeping the trends of previous years in mind. They said that during New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day people gather at India Gate, Connaught Place, Khan Market and around the Old Fort area.