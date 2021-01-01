Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds

Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds

DMRC officials said that gates to Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House were closed on the directions of Delhi Police

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CISF personal stand guard outside Central Secretariat Metro station. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The exit gates to at least four Metro stations were closed off by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to control crowds on New Year’s Day.

DMRC tweeted on Friday, “Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations.”

DMRC officials said that this was done on the directions of Delhi Police, as a security measure to control the crowd in these stations.

“We were told that it is around these stations that people gather the most for New Year’s celebrations. We have been operating our services with the utmost care and precautions these days on account of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Delhi traffic police officials said that this was a preventive action, keeping the trends of previous years in mind. They said that during New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day people gather at India Gate, Connaught Place, Khan Market and around the Old Fort area.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Goa’s decision to not impose night curfew keeps New Year party going
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.