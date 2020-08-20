Sections
Delhi faces heavy downpour: List of dos and don’ts in rainy season

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi and parts of northwestern and central India will receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A commuter pushes his cycle under rain near Adchini in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi and the national capital region received heavy rainfall on Thursday which caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Several areas in Delhi and Gurgaon continue to remain waterlogged. Delhi traffic police in a series tweets informed citizens of traffic snarls that resulted due to the waterlogging.

The IMD put out an orange alert given the intensity of the rains. In its advisory, IMD has asked citizens to check traffic routes before they leave for their destination. In its press release IMD said that there are possibilities of reduced visibility due to the downpour.



THINGS TO DO DURING RAINS -

• Keep mobile phones charged in case of emergency communication.

• Track weather-related developments from trusted sources.

• Keep first-aid, medicines and food stored.

• Do protect valuables and important documents stored in water-proof bags.

• Batteries, torches and candles should be kept handy.

THINGS TO NOT DO DURING RAINS -

• Do not venture into waterlogged areas.

• Broken electric poles and exposed wires should be avoided.

• Do not stand below high-pressure power lines

• Do not remain close to debris, sewage lines and wires

• Do not stand below trees or park vehicles underneath trees

• Consume hygienic food, avoid food from outside.

