Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations

Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations

According to the Delhi Police data, 221 vehicles were towed away for unauthorised parking while two road accidents were also reported between 8pm on Thursday and Friday

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:43 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations. (PTI)

The Delhi Police fined 26 people for drunk driving, 174 for dangerous driving, and 706 for unauthorised parking as it reported 1,336 traffic violations across the city amid muted New Year celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint police commissioner Manish Kumar Agarwal said their campaign against traffic violations on the New Year eve had a very good impact and they noticed a restrained behaviour on roads.

“This year, the traffic congestion and violations were much less than the previous years. No traffic congestions were witnessed in Connaught Place, India Gate and other places in the city, where people usually gather to celebrate the New Year,” said Agarwal.

Also Read: Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve



According to the Delhi Police data, 221 vehicles were towed away for unauthorised parking while two road accidents were also reported between 8pm on Thursday and Friday. One of the injured persons in the accidents is an assistant police sub-inspector.



Unlike the previous years, when police would use alcometers to measure the alcohol content in breath samples, the police carried out manual checking of vehicles and used blood samples to ascertain drunk driving.

Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations. Nearly 1,100 traffic police personnel were on the roads since Thursday evening for regulating traffic and monitoring violations.

“Our main focus was on traffic regulation as we did not want to spoil the celebrations. However, those found violating the rules were prosecuted and accordingly fined under the law,” said Agarwal.

Restrictions were imposed in Delhi from 11pm on Thursday till 6am on Friday to prevent large gatherings in public places for New Year celebrations due to the pandemic. Similar restrictions will be in place from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

The Delhi police have said they will not stop visitors from gathering on the India Gate lawns during the day on Friday. But they will be asked to disperse before 11pm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
by Karn Pratap Singh
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Mehbooba Mufti seeks impartial and swift probe into Lawaypora encounter
by Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in Karnataka
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.