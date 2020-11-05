Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a shop situated in Delhi’s GB road on Thursday night. As many as right fire tenders are present at the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service said.

More details are awaited.

This incident in the national capital comes a day after 12 labourers died and 10 others were injured after a portion of a godown located on Pirana-Piplaj road in the outskirts of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat collapsed on Wednesday morning after a powerful explosion.

The Ahmedabad police on Thursday summoned the godown owner and his tenant who had kept chemical drums inside the godown which caused the explosion.