Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela industrial area; no casualties reported yet

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela industrial area; no casualties reported yet

Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started at 10.57 am

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in D Block of DSIDC Narela industrial area. (Screengrab/Delhi Fire Services)

A fire broke out at a factory in the DSIDC Narela industrial area on Thursday. Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started at 10.57 am. The fire department said they do not have any reports any casualties.

“ The fire started at a PVC sole factory in the D block. Our fire personnel are on the spot to control the fire. It is too early to say what started the fire,” a senior fire officer said, adding that police teams are also on the spot.

Last month, there was a similar fire in the industrial area inside a shoe factory. It took 26 fire tenders 6-7 hours to douse the fire.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Oct 08, 2020 11:23 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 10:10 IST
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Oct 08, 2020 12:25 IST
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Oct 08, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult
Oct 08, 2020 12:38 IST
UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister
Oct 08, 2020 12:38 IST
Shilpa Shetty’s son pays tribute to Sonu Sood in his school project, watch
Oct 08, 2020 12:36 IST
India among targets of cyber espionage group uncovered by Blackberry
Oct 08, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.