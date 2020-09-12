Delhi: Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Inderlok, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a plastic items manufacturing unit in a building in Inderlok on Saturday morning. Firefighters said the fire was controlled within an hour and no casualties were reported.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) got a call reporting the fire around 9.30am in a building at Shahzada Bagh, in Inderlok Phase I. A team that reached the spot found that the fire had spread to the second and third floors of the three-storey building, said a fire department official, who did not wish to be named.

“Initially, two fire tenders were sent. There were othe building adjoining the one that had caught fire so in order to contain it before it spread, five more fire tenders were rushed and the fire was controlled within an hour. Cooling process took some more time,” the officer said.

Locals are being questioned to check if there was anyone inside the factory at the time of incident.

Atul Garg, director, DFS, said no one was injured in the incident. “The cause of fire is being looked into. We’re also looking if safety norms were violated,” he said.