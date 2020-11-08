Delhi: Fire in residential building in GK, 7 trapped on top floor rescued

Sections
Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said that at least seven residents were stranded on the top floor of the building as smoke rose from the basement and engulfed the entire structure.

By Shiv Sunny,

The firefighters had to reach the trapped residents by using hydraulic lifts and by scaling the adjacent building. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A fire broke out in the basement of a four-storey residential building in south Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash- 1 late Saturday night. Firefighters reached the spot and rescued trapped residents from the top floor of the building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents were there in the building even as Garg said that a few on the lower floors had already managed to escape by the time the firefighters reached.

“Since there was just one staircase in the building, the other residents had no escape route,” said Garg.



The firefighters had to reach the trapped residents by using hydraulic lifts and by scaling the adjacent building.

The call about the blaze was received around 11.15 pm on Saturday from a residential house located near the ICICI Bank branch in the neighbourhood.

“We had to use seven fire tenders to contain the situation,” said Garg.

