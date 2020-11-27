Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: First vaccine storage at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital

Delhi: First vaccine storage at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital

This will be in addition to the existing storage of the government at Civil Lines that can hold up to 5 million doses between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:48 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The hospital has already earmarked a 5,000 square metre facility, which has to be retrofitted with freezers and power backup, for the storage of the Covid-19 vaccines. (AFP)

The 500-bed Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital will house Delhi’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine storage. The hospital was among the first two to become a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the city.

This will be in addition to the existing storage of the government at Civil Lines that can hold up to 5 million doses between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

The hospital has already earmarked a 5,000 square metre facility, which has to be retrofitted with freezers and power backup.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine review: PM Modi to visit Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad tomorrow

“We have already identified the site. Now, the government needs to make modifications for vaccine storage. Once that is done, we will be able to estimate how many vaccine doses it can hold,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

HT had first reported about Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital being identified as the vaccine storage centre last month.

The government has also began work on identifying healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the vaccine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police seeks nod to convert 9 stadiums into temporary prisons
Nov 27, 2020 10:42 IST
Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
Nov 27, 2020 10:26 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with pet doggo Chesterfield. See adorable pics
Nov 27, 2020 10:51 IST
Farmers’ group cross hurdles to reach Delhi border, face off with cops looms
Nov 27, 2020 10:52 IST
Delhi: First vaccine storage at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital
Nov 27, 2020 10:48 IST
India discusses opportunities to work with the Gulf in a ‘changing world’
Nov 27, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.