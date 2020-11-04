Sections
Delhi: Five held for betting on IPL match

The raid was conducted after a sub-inspector of the Budh Vihar police station received a tip-off about the betting racket being operated at Sector 5 in Rohini

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The five accused in police custody. (Photo: Delhi Police)

Three property dealers and two persons who dealt in used cars, whose businesses were hit hard because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, were arrested for allegedly operating a betting racket related to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police busted the betting racket, which was run from a house at Sector-5 in Rohini, on Monday night.

Pramod Kumar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Rohini), Delhi Police, said 10 mobile phones, a light-emitting diode (LED) TV, a laptop, and eight diaries that were being used for running the betting racket were seized from the five arrested accused.

“The five arrested accused were betting on the IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday evening. The TV set was being used to watch live telecasts of the match while records of runs, overs, wickets and other betting details were being maintained in the laptop and the diaries. The cell phones were also being used for betting,” said DCP Mishra.



The raid was conducted after a sub-inspector (S-I) of the Budh Vihar police station received a tip-off about the betting racket being operated at Sector 5 in Rohini.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), Ravinder Kumar (40), Dharamvir (38), Pawan Dahiya (46) and Akashdeep (36).

Dharamvir and Dahiya are used car dealers and the rest are into real estate business.

“The arrested accused confessed to their involvement in running the betting racket after their businesses were hit hard because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Singh was the kingpin of the racket and he lured the rest to join the illegal business to make a fast buck in a bid to tide over their financial woes,” the DCP added.

