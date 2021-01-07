Sections
Delhi: Fog disrupts early morning flights, officials say impact not much

CAT III low visibility procedures were implemented around 1.45am and the visibility dropped to 175 metres at the airport

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:20 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fog disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport early Thursday as a number of departures were delayed and one incoming flight from Kolkata had to be diverted to Jaipur. However, officials maintained there wasn’t much impact as all the three runways continued operations throughout.

CAT III low visibility procedures were implemented around 1.45am and the visibility dropped to 175 metres at the airport, affecting some departing flights and leaving several passengers stranded. Even though arrivals continued smoothly, one SpiceJet flight from Kolkata could not land at the Delhi airport due to dense fog as the flight captain was not equipped to land in CAT III. The flight was diverted to Jaipur.

Also Read: Delhi: Dense fog, calm winds lead to further deterioration of air quality, AQI in ‘poor’ zone

Other than this, the fog also affected the following departures that were scheduled. Officials, however, said since the frequency of flights is low during the night and the airport is also not performing flight operations to its full capacity as it used to before the Covid-19 lockdown, the impact of fog was not much.

“The delay in departures is expected to normalise by the afternoon as visibility improved in the morning. Adequate arrangements for passengers, be it sufficient seating or availability of food and beverages, and deployment of marshals to manage traffic outside the terminals, have already been put in place,” said an official from the Delhi airport who wished not to be named.

