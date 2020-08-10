Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations, police tighten security checks

Crowded Sadar Bazar near Bara Tooti Chowk as people, not adhering to social distancing norms, shop ahead of the Janmashtami festival and Independence Day in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )

Delhi Police on Monday checked vehicles of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day.

The police teams were seen checking vehicles at India Gate and Connaught Place. Security forces are conducting vehicular check in all the parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block during the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day.

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the defence ministry. “These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,” said the ministry of defence in a press release.

Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated.