Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations, police tighten security checks

Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations, police tighten security checks

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the defence ministry.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Crowded Sadar Bazar near Bara Tooti Chowk as people, not adhering to social distancing norms, shop ahead of the Janmashtami festival and Independence Day in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )

Delhi Police on Monday checked vehicles of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day.

The police teams were seen checking vehicles at India Gate and Connaught Place. Security forces are conducting vehicular check in all the parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block during the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day.

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the defence ministry. “These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,” said the ministry of defence in a press release.



Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 10:36 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not in good terms with his father’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Aug 10, 2020 10:37 IST
Uttarakhand reports worst week so far with highest Covid-19 cases, deaths
Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter
Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.