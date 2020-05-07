Delhi gears up to receive over 400 returnees from abroad in special flights

More than 400 people are expected to arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore and Dhaka in Bangladesh on Friday, as part of the Vande Bharat mission to ferry back Indians stranded abroad, the city administration said on Thursday.

With more Delhi residents expected to return from across the globe over the next eight days, the Delhi government on Thursday arranged paid quarantine facilities at more than 1,500 rooms in city hotels.

Under the Vande Bharat mission, launched by the Central government on Thursday, national carrier Air India is bringing Indian citizens stuck abroad back to the country. At the same time, it will also send residents of the United States of America, United Kingdom and Singapore stuck in the country, on special flights.

The Delhi government issued a revised order on the rules for handling passengers arriving in Delhi from abroad, in which it specified that everyone will have to mandatorily be under institutional quarantine in a paid facility for 14 days from the date of arrival. Home quarantine will not be allowed.

The order also clarified that Delhi will house returnees belonging to neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This clarification came after the Delhi government, in its previous order issued on Wednesday, had asked the respective states to ferry the passengers in buses.

“We are expecting to handle 410 passengers on Day one (Friday) of the operation in Delhi. One flight, carrying 243 passengers, will arrive at 11.30am from Singapore and a second flight, ferrying 167 people, will land in Delhi around 1pm from Dhaka,” a senior government official said.

Shilpa Shinde, special secretary (health and family welfare), has been appointed the nodal officer for the Delhi chapter of the operation. “Everyone will have to mandatorily undergo screening at the airport. We have arranged for over a dozen buses to transport passengers from the airport to the paid quarantine facilities. No option of home quarantine or free government quarantine will be given as of now,” said Shinde.

However, she said that the government has a few free facilities on standby, in case the paid ones are full.

Explaining the reason for providing the option of only paid facilities to the passengers, another senior official said the government will not be in a situation to address any grievances related to the quality of standards at the free quarantine centres. “At a time when the entire city’s machinery is busy with different Covid-19 activities, we will just not be able to cater to any quality-related complaints from these people. We do not want to disappoint them. So, why take a risk?” the official said, on the condition of anonymity.

The government has tied up with seven hotels for quarantine facilities, which will be offered for prices between ₹2,000 plus taxes and ₹4,800 plus taxes, depending on the overall rating of the hotel and the choice of room (single or double bedded). The rate includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, two bottles of mineral water per day, tea and coffee, and other facilities, such as Wi-Fi and TV. Food from a set menu will be served to the quarantined guests only in disposal plates and their clothes will be laundered separately.

As many as 200 rooms at Hotel Le Meridian, 200 at Sheraton, 250 at Vivanta by Taj in Dwarka have been reserved for the purpose, besides rooms at Red Fox and IBIS in Aerocity, Welcome Hotel by ITC and Red Fox in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

A spokesperson for the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said, “The standard operating procedures for handling passengers of repatriation flights have been developed by the ministries and agencies concerned. This includes maintaining social distance, which would also be mandatory for the passengers to follow while getting off the aircraft. The government and Air India have been working out the logistics of the repatriation flights based on the number of citizens to be brought back to the country. The first such flight is expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday. We are expecting about 200 passengers per flight. The Delhi government will be determining the locations where the arriving passengers would be sent for quarantine. The airlines, their ground handlers, DIAL staff, immigrations, CISF and customs will be supporting the APHO and Delhi government during these operations.”

Passengers arriving at the airport will be escorted out of the plane by staff, using aerobridges, and will be screened at the airport health organisation (APHO) counter. Symptomatic passengers would be isolated and moved to the designated hospitals.

The airline staff will ensure that the passengers have filled their self-reporting forms (SRF) properly and download the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

“After the first screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the dedicated immigration counters with their passports and a copy of their filled up SRFs. After clearance, their passports shall be retained by the immigration officials and then these passengers will be handed over to a five member escort team (headed by CISF and comprising representative from DIAL, airlines and Delhi Police) in batches of 30. The passports of these passengers would be handed over by the immigration staff to the CISF officer leading the escort team,” the revised order said.

It further stated that the passengers will be taken to the luggage belts to collect their bags. “If there is any delayed or missing luggage, the respective passenger shall stay behind along with a team member while rest shall proceed further to the customs area and move to the triage area manned by Delhi government officials,” it stated.

At the designated triage area, passengers will be screened and filled in on the protocol to be followed at quarantine centres. The director-general of health services (DGHS) will depute as many as 20 health teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, from Friday for this purpose.

The order stated that these passengers will be linked to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). Their passports will be handed over to the escort team, which would take these passengers to the quarantine centres in buses provided by the state government.