Delhi gets 'green war room' to monitor pollution levels this winter

Delhi gets ‘green war room’ to monitor pollution levels this winter

Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.   There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A rise in air pollution level due to undergoing construction work, at Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a ‘green war room’ at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city this winter. The minister said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application. Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.   There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The green war room has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said.

He said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning.

“This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators,” he said.  The environment minister said the pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will also be monitored via the green war room. He added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

