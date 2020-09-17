Delhi government adds 200 Covid beds in two hospitals

There are 14,576 beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in both government and private-run hospitals. (Representational Image)

The Delhi government has earmarked 200 more isolation beds in two of its hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at Hari Nagar have been asked to create 100 isolation beds each, according to an order by Udit Prakash Rai, special secretary (health), Delhi, on Tuesday.

There are 14,576 beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in both government and private-run hospitals. At present, 46.7% of these beds are occupied.

Both the hospitals have been asked to make the beds ready within the next four days, according to the order.

There are seven government-run hospitals in Delhi, including two newly constructed, which have 4,893 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients.

Lok Nayak Hospital is the biggest because it has 2,000 beds.