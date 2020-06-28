Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by July 15 to liquor shops

People wearing protective masks stand outside a wine shop to buy liquor during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Delhi government has allowed the city’s restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 15 to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official said on Sunday.

There are around 950 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital which have an excise license but have not been allowed to open since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Earlier this month, the government had allowed the owners of such establishments to sell to liquor shops their stock of beer expiring in June.

“The department has now allowed restro-bars, hotels and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 15 to liquor shops in the city,” the official said.

The shelf life of beer in Delhi is around six months, the official said.

“Hotel, clubs and restaurants licensee shall prepare an inventory of all beer stock, with barcode, which is to be transferred at licensed vend,” the excise department said in an order.

“The licensee from hotels, clubs and restaurants shall then submit the barcode list of beer stock and consent letter obtained from licensed vend to excise department with the request for allowing transfer of beer stock,” it said.

According to the process, the owners of restro-bars, clubs, and hotels will have to reach an agreement with the liquor vend owners.