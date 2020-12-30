Sections
Delhi government extends validity of vehicle-related documents till March 2021

Delhi government extends validity of vehicle-related documents till March 2021

Any vehicle-related document, which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021, will be treated valid till March 31, 2021, as per an order issued by Delhi government’s transport department on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The decision has been taken in accordance with an advisory of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. (AP)

The Delhi government has extended the validity of vehicle-related documents, including driving licenses, fitness, registration certificates, permits etc. till March 31, 2021, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any vehicle-related document, which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021, will be treated valid till March 31, 2021, as per an order issued by Delhi government's transport department on Tuesday.

The order was issued after the approval of transport minister Kailash Gahlot who later issued directions to concerned departments, including all licensing authorities and Motor Licensing Officials.

The decision has been taken in accordance with an advisory of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread, motorists were exempted from challans or prosecution if found driving with expired documents such as driving licenses (DLs), registration certificates (RCs) and fitness certificates.

Senior transport officials said that after being in place for nine months, the exemption was initially planned to be lifted from January 1, 2021.

