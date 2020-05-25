Delhi government issues guidelines for domestic travel

Sections
Updated: May 26, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A traveler wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) has her temperature checked at the drop-off point to enter Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Bloomberg)

Delhi’s directorate general of health services on Monday issued guidelines for domestic travel via flights, buses or trains for passengers and the agencies concerned.

As per the rules, passengers found with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid health facilities and those found having mild symptoms will be given an option for home isolation or being admitted to a Covid Care Centre (government or private).

All asymptomatic passengers will be advised 14-day home isolation, the order read. The guidelines also identified the agencies responsible for mandatory thermal screening and other medical checks at different public transport terminals.

For passengers at the airports, checks will be the responsibility of the airport health officials (APHO), with Safdarjung hospital serving as the link hospital. For Maharana Pratap and Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminals, the Delhi transport department will be the agency concerned, with Aruna Asaf Ali hospital and Dr Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan serving as links. For the five railway stations, the Northern Railways will be responsible, with its own hospitals serving as links, besides two others.



Masks or face covers for everyone is mandatory and agencies will have to frequently sanitise their premises.

