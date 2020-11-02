Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis

Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis

The ban can be imposed under sub-section 2 of section 7 of the cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act, 2003

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image.

The Delhi government is mulling to ban the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis to discourage people from consuming such items as they are injurious to health.

A senior government official said on condition of anonymity that the Maharashtra government had imposed a similar ban in September last year. “This matter is still being discussed and is at a very initial stage at the moment. Legally, it is possible. The rule laid down by the central government states that no person can trade or do commerce in cigarettes or any other tobacco product, unless when such product is sold, supplied or distributed by him/her, it bears thereon on its label the specified health warning,” said the official.

Also read | Health warnings on each cigarette may help reduce smoking

The ban can be imposed under sub-section 2 of section 7 of the cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act, 2003, the official added.

However, with such products readily available across the city, a second official said it would be difficult to ensure strict compliance if the ban is actually put in force.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Nov 02, 2020 10:16 IST
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
45,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths take India’s tally to 8.22 million
Nov 02, 2020 10:10 IST
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Nov 02, 2020 10:48 IST

latest news

UP: After losing son to liver cirrhosis, BJP MP, wife to launch campaign against alcohol abuse
Nov 02, 2020 11:09 IST
Bypolls to 54 assembly seats across 10 states on November 3. List here
Nov 02, 2020 11:09 IST
Divyanka Tripathi condemns Mukesh Khanna’s comment: ‘Regressive, outdated’
Nov 02, 2020 11:05 IST
6 killed, 9 injured in vehicle collision in UP’s Bahraich
Nov 02, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.