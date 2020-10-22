Delhi government set to launch large scale campaign to reduce pollution from October 26

A volunteer holds a placard for ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’’ campaign at ITO crossing in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted his party’s efforts to reduce air pollution in Delhi after inaugurating the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign as part of Delhi government’s ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ (War Against Pollution) initiative on Wednesday.

“Cars being switched off at red traffic lights can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent. Our government will work to curb internal pollution sources but for external sources like increasing stubble burning, we’re requesting Centre and neighbouring states to help,” Rai said.

“From October 26, we are starting a big campaign in 70 constituencies of Delhi where awareness drives will be launched to raise awareness regarding air pollution and its solutions for the citizens of Delhi. We will put all our efforts to control internal pollution. I request everyone to collectively participate in our campaign to reduce air pollution and make the environment safe for everyone,” the minister added.

Civil defence volunteers were seen giving roses to people and requesting them to participate in the campaign and follow the traffic rules, especially to switch off the engine of their vehicles while waiting at the red light.

Drivers switched off their vehicles’ engine at traffic signals as part of the Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Vehicle Off’ campaign to curb air pollution. “This drive will not only reduce pollution but save fuel as well,” an Environment Marshal deployed near ITO traffic signal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Anand Sharma, ADG, IMD expressed concerns over the rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

“Both PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels will increase on October 24 and coming days, resulting in poor air quality. Due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions, pollutants are not getting dispersed off, so they remain suspended in the air,” Anand Sharma, ADG, IMD on Delhi-NCR air pollution said.