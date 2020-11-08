Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi government to share experience at Race to Zero Dialogues

Delhi government to share experience at Race to Zero Dialogues

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session (File Photo)

The Delhi government has received invitation from non-profit body Climate Group to share its experience at the ‘Race to Zero Dialogues: Launching the global race to zero emission mobility’, according to an official statement.

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

He will participate in the session ‘Governments leading the way’ to share experiences on how governments can effectively lead the transition to zero emission vehicles.

Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session, the statement said.



Read also: 3% increase in Covid-19 infections in Delhi due to air pollution; masks, air purifiers may not be enough: IMA

It’s a privilege for the Delhi government to be invited at the prestigious Race to Zero Dialogues to share its experiences and vision on transition to zero emission vehicles, Shah said.

It is because of the “bold and ambitious vision” of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on pollution and specifically electric vehicles, that Delhi’s policy is being “hailed” as an example globally, he said.

“We hope to collaborate, learn and inspire cities and regions across India and globally to adopt equally ambitious policies to reduce air pollution and take action on climate change.” Delhi’s leadership on climate action through its electric vehicle policy has been featured in a global guide ‘Regions Take Action: The Benefits of Major Climate Policies’ published by the Climate Group, added the statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:37 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:37 IST
Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’
Nov 08, 2020 19:33 IST
Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools
Nov 08, 2020 19:31 IST
Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.