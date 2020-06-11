Delhi govt allows restro-bars, clubs to sell stocked beer to liquor shops

Sections
There are around 950 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital which have an excise license, however, they have not been allowed to open since March 25 when the first nationwide lockdown was announced.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed the city’s restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring this month to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official told PTI. (File photo for representation)

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed the city’s restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring this month to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official said.

The liquor vends will continue to remain closed in the city till June 30.

According to the Excise Act, the restro-bars, hotels, and clubs can only sell liquor to their customers, the official said, adding that it would be a one-time relaxation.



“In wake of the extraordinary situation emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the government has allowed these establishments to sell the stock of beer expiring on June 30 to liquor vends,” the official told PTI.

The decision was taken after the excise department got several requests to allow such establishments to sell their stock of beer lying unsold as it would expire soon due to the lockdown restrictions, the official said.

“The move will minimise the financial losses of restro-bars, hotels and clubs as they have not been allowed to open for over two months. However, they cannot sell their stock of beer expiring after June 30,” the official added.

The shelf life of beer is around six months, he said.

