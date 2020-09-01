Delhi govt announces two new campuses of Netaji Subhas University of Technology

Sections
Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced two new campuses of state-run Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) made by integrating two existing colleges -- the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College (CBPGEC) in Jaffarpur and the Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication, Technology and Research (AIACTR ) in Geeta Colony.

According to the Delhi government statement, although these two colleges are already registered under the department of training and technical education, they have not been performing well. Their integration into NSUT will add 360 BTech and 72 MTech seats to the university.

Education minister Manish Sisodia said both these colleges will benefit from the reputation and resources of NSUT. “It will also enable the colleges to progress in a more focussed manner, considering NSUT’s history, academic progress and partnerships with the industry. I congratulate NSUT, CBPGEC, and AIACTR on this new beginning,” he said.

While the west campus in Jaffarpur will offer courses in core engineering branches such as civil, information technology and mechanical engineering, the east campus in Geeta Colony will offer courses in electronics and communication, and computer science, the government statement said.



The admission to NSUT is done through Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), which is currently under way. “After the integration, admission to these campuses will also be made through JEE and therefore, the quality of student intake will improve.The current batch of students will pay the same fee as prescribed at the time of admission. The fee for newly enrolled students would be decided by the NSUT’s board of management. Degrees of currently enrolled students will be from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Students enrolled after the integration will be given degrees from NSUT,” the statement said.

