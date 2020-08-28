Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi government chalks out plan to ramp up Covid testing

Delhi government chalks out plan to ramp up Covid testing

The government plans to double the number of Covid-19 tests per day within a week and an SOP is likely to be shared with the 11 revenue districts over the weekend

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:48 IST

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has started chalking out a strategy to double the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests per day within a week and a standard operating procedure (SOP) is likely to be shared with all 11 revenue districts over this weekend, officials in health minister Satyendra Kumar Jain’s office said.

Also read: Five more candidates inoculated with Oxford Covid vaccine in Pune

The process was initiated on Friday, a day after Jain wrote to Union health secretary Ajay Bhalla urging him not to “interfere” in the state government’s Covid-19 management strategy.

Jain cited a note issued by Vikram Dev Dutt, principal secretary (health), Delhi, who had proposed that the opinion of the central government’s committee led by Dr VK Paul be sought in this matter. The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) dismissed the allegation as “false” and “baseless”.

“Now, that there is clarity that the Delhi government will go ahead on this independently, a proper strategy is needed on how it is to be done. The work started from Friday followed a meeting chaired by minister Jain. The state government has decided to draft an SOP as well,” said the government official cited above.



The decision to double the number of Covid-19 tests -- from around 20,000 being conducted at present to 40,000 per day -- was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week following a spike in the viral infection in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 1,840 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday -- the highest single-day spike in 48 days – as the average went up to 1,464 fresh cases for the past seven days.

The Delhi government would also take into consideration formulating a strategy to ensure that real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are increased along with the rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests, which are less accurate but produce results in a brief span of time and also much cheaper.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP’s attitude towards students ‘devoid of humanity’: Akhilesh on holding of JEE, NEET
Aug 28, 2020 14:08 IST
Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women
Aug 28, 2020 14:07 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 13:58 IST
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Aug 28, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.