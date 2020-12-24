Sections
Delhi govt expedites process to launch cloud-based health info system

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the health department to finalise the tender for a cloud-based health information management system (HIMS) at the earliest, during...

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the health department to finalise the tender for a cloud-based health information management system (HIMS) at the earliest, during a review meeting on Wednesday. He was informed that the vendor is likely to be selected by February next year, with the system to be implemented by August next year.

The central government has also announced an ambitious National Digital Health Mission that will digitise all patient records, where the ID will act “like a health care account” where a patient’s entire medical history will be available.

The government plans to connect all its hospitals, dispensaries, polyclinics and mohalla clinics digitally. The comprehensive system will have a mobile app as well as a 24x7 call centre to help patients with health related information, seeking consultation and other assistance.

The centralised call centre will provide two levels of help — the first where an operator will receive people’s calls and messages and provide information and the second where doctors and experts will provide appointments based on the problem or immediately provide solutions for an emergency case.



The centralised centre is likely to have 45 seats, with five being for peak hours. There will be three shifts for people working in the centre: from 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm, and 10am to 6pm.

A QR code card provided to all Delhi residents will store basic demographic and health information of all residents, and help the government map all people eligible for its schemes. The HIMS will help the government deliver health care by bringing all patient-care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning under the system.

The system will initially connect the Delhi government health facilities, followed by other government health facilities, and will finally be extended to the private sector as well.

