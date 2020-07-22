Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt extends counselling services to all residents

Delhi govt extends counselling services to all residents

The Delhi government’s education department on Tuesday extended its counselling services to all residents of Delhi. The department has been providing educational and...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government’s education department on Tuesday extended its counselling services to all residents of Delhi. The department has been providing educational and psychological counselling services to students through its YUVA Helpline since 2006.

“In a bid to help citizens with mental health amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has limited people’s physical movement and caused several damages in the employment sector, the Delhi government has taken this decision. All residents of Delhi, especially students —who seek support on educational/emotional/psychological/personal issues—can call these toll-free numbers 1800116888 or 10580 to get assistance,” the government said in a statement. The numbers will be operational on all working days between 7.30am and 8.30pm.

Residents of Delhi can avail the service and their identities will be kept confidential. “All residents of Delhi, especially students—who seek support on educational/emotional/psychological/personal issues like guidance in the selection of stream (arts/science/commerce/vocational etc), career information, busting myths related to body image, relationship issues, coping up with parental and peer pressure, sexual harassment, substance abuse, undue stress, fear anxiety etc—may call any of these toll-free numbers,” the government said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889
Jul 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir crosses 15,000-mark in 145 days with 608 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Heroin seizures along Punjab border see three-fold rise this year
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.