Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31: Reports

Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31: Reports

However, the Delhi government is not in favour of allowing cinema halls, schools and colleges to open after May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would end.

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Allowing opening of neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis and extension of market timings after May 31 are among the recommendations the Delhi government is likely to make to the Centre, sources said.

However, the Delhi government is not in favour of allowing cinema halls, schools and colleges to open after May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would end.

The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.

Sources said famous religious places in Delhi where people gather in large numbers will remain closed. These may include Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.



They also said the government is contemplating to allow only 10 people at a neighbourhood religious place at a time to ensure social-distancing.

Sources said the Delhi government is likely to send its recommendations to the Centre by Saturday. The AAP government has already advocated resumption of Delhi metro operations. “Shops in malls may be allowed to open on odd-even basis after May 31. Timings of markets are likely to extended. At present, all markets have to shut by 7 pm,” a source said. Malls are currently not allowed to open.

However, the government is yet to take a call on opening of barber shops and saloons in the city, sources said, adding a discussion on it will be held on Saturday.

On Thursday,  Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. The telephonic conversations of the home minister had come just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.