Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt freezes DA, DR for its employees, pensioners

Delhi govt freezes DA, DR for its employees, pensioners

The dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners. (Mint Archive)

The Delhi government has put on hold hike in inflation-linked allowance for around 2.2 lakh employees and pensioners till July 2021, following a similar step by the Centre.

The dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020.

The Delhi finance department has issued an order endorsing the central government’s order to put on hold hike in DA and DR till July 2021.

“The Centre’s order on the issue of DA and DR has been endorsed by the Delhi government and it will also be applicable on Delhi government employees and pensioners,” a government official said.



Money saved by the move can be used to combat COVID-19 in the national capital, the official said.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners.

Last month, the Union government had announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners beginning January 1, 2020. But it recently froze the inflation-linked allowance in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have followed suit.

Delhi government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate -- 17 per cent -- till June 30, 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
54,000 abandoned cows adopted in UP
Apr 30, 2020 00:43 IST
94% people in Indian metros embrace digital retail payment
Apr 30, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.