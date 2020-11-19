Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt inks MoU with Unicef to help youth find jobs via govt portal

Delhi govt inks MoU with Unicef to help youth find jobs via govt portal

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuWaah – an initiative of UNICEF – to strengthen its job portal Rozgaar Bazaar and focus on...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuWaah – an initiative of UNICEF – to strengthen its job portal Rozgaar Bazaar and focus on jobs for the younger population, the government said in a statement.

“Deli government signed an MoU with YuWaah of UNICEF to connect 10 million youth of Delhi with jobs. The partnership will make Delhi government’s Rozgaar Bazaar portal a robust one-stop solution for young people seeking jobs. While the world awaits a Covid19 vaccine, the Delhi government is working on providing jobs to the youth through impactful collaborations,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the labour and employment portfolio in Delhi.

“This partnership will further strengthen the efforts of the government to support the young people of Delhi by creating pathways to aspirational careers,” said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 19, 2020 23:05 IST
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Nov 19, 2020 21:58 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST

latest news

Wind from snowy regions help cool city
Nov 19, 2020 23:34 IST
Demolition drive continues, residents protest
Nov 19, 2020 23:34 IST
Covid protocols for Chhath Puja, Gurpurab
Nov 19, 2020 23:34 IST
DNA match found between detached feet and foetus found in Chandigarh
Nov 19, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.