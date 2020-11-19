Delhi govt inks MoU with Unicef to help youth find jobs via govt portal

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuWaah – an initiative of UNICEF – to strengthen its job portal Rozgaar Bazaar and focus on jobs for the younger population, the government said in a statement.

“Deli government signed an MoU with YuWaah of UNICEF to connect 10 million youth of Delhi with jobs. The partnership will make Delhi government’s Rozgaar Bazaar portal a robust one-stop solution for young people seeking jobs. While the world awaits a Covid19 vaccine, the Delhi government is working on providing jobs to the youth through impactful collaborations,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the labour and employment portfolio in Delhi.

“This partnership will further strengthen the efforts of the government to support the young people of Delhi by creating pathways to aspirational careers,” said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative.