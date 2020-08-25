Delhi govt job portal evokes keen interest, more than 1 million register

Nearly 15% job seekers registered on a Delhi government portal launched a month ago have postgraduate degrees. Around 35% are university graduates, data shared by Delhi government showed.

As of Tuesday, at least 1,053,356 people had registered themselves on the government portal – aptly titled Rozgar Bazar – for 808,582 job posts that had been advertised, government data said.

Of the total number of active job seekers, 152,722 had post-graduate degrees, 70,892 had post-graduate diplomas and 369,793 had bachelor’s degrees. The government, said a senior official, is currently compiling a list of job-seekers who have had prior work experience along with those who are freshers.

The job portal was launched with the primary aim of helping people who lost their jobs during the lockdown. However, it is open for all and anyone can get themselves registered. So, the registered job seekers include freshers as well as people with work experience who may have been unemployed from before the lockdown or those who are looking out for better opportunities, the government official said.

So far, employers have either hired people or shortlisted candidates for more than 1.1 million jobs, which were posted in the portal, said the senior official, adding that the highest job openings happen to be in fields of marketing and sales, back office and data entry along with customer support.

Among job seekers, data entry, teaching, customer support, business development and accounts are the most sought-after fields, said the official.

“The fact that there are so many academically qualified people among job seekers, suggests that people are in distress. It shows the importance of having a job portal like this. The portal offers a great diversity of jobs – from accountants, salesmen, telecallers to employers looking for chefs, who specialise in certain cuisines, and photographers,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the dialogue and development commission of Delhi, which acts as an advisor to the Delhi government.

Shah further said, “For people who are graduating this year, this portal can be a big opportunity. Under the current circumstances, there is not much hope for campus placements. The portal has also been of great help for people with experience who were looking for better work opportunities.”