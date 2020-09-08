Delhi govt launches awareness campaign to step up Covid-19 testing

A woman gives a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital at Defence Colony in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government has launched a fresh intensive awareness campaign as part of which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-recorded appeals will be played over phone and on radio, apart from billboard advertisements, urging people to get tested and follow Covid-19 safety measures.

The move comes five days after lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on September 2 directed officials to launch an intensive information, education and communication (IEC) campaign to promote community engagement as an integral part of the Covid-19 management strategy of the city administration.

To start with, the government has started making calls to every Delhi resident in which a pre-recorded message from the chief minister is played.

“We have started playing the chief minister’s recorded message over the phone and on radio. Soon, we will also be putting out TV and print advertisements. This is going to be a 360-degree campaign. We plan to cover at least one crore phone numbers in the coming days,” said a senior official from Kejriwal’s office.

The messages across all mediums will be focused on increased testing. In his pre-recorded messages, Kejriwal is heard reiterating what he had said in his press conference on Saturday.

“Some people are not getting tested. They say, nowadays everyone is recovering on their own, so there is no need to get tested. No, please do not think like this; please go and get tested. Please also wear masks when you step out and follow physical distancing,” the CM had said on Saturday.

The chief minister also emphasised that the Delhi government provides free Covid-19 testing at all its dispensaries and seed PUHC (Primary Urban Health Centre). Testing is currently available for free at 265 dispensaries and clinics, in addition to major government hospitals in the city.

The campaign comes at a time when Delhi, after becoming the first major region to register a sustained fall in cases, is now seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases since mid-August. The spike in cases has prompted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold an emergency meeting on August 26 where it was decided that the rate of testing will be doubled from 18,000-20,000 a day to nearly 40,000 a day.

The Capital recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, the most fatalities in a single day in the city since July 24. Monday’s rise saw the death toll go up to 4,599, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin. Further, 2,077 new cases of the disease were logged in Monday’s bulletin.

Accordingly, the government has so far increased its daily testing numbers to 38,895 as on Saturday, the highest single-day testing figure in the capital so far. The cases have also spiked due to increased testing, the Delhi government had said.