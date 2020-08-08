Delhi govt likely to transfer compensation to rape victim’s family today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will transfer the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the bank account of the Paschim Vihar rape victim’s family most likely by the end of the day (ANI)

The Delhi government will transfer the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the bank account of the Paschim Vihar rape victim’s family most likely by the end of the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, “Police have already arrested the accused. The victim is still battling for her life and is in critical condition. Rs 10 lakh compensation will be transferred into the bank account of the victim’s family most likely by today.”

Arvind Kejriwal had met the victim at AIIMS on Thursday and announced the compensation.

The Chief Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Kerala plane crash and those who were injured in the incident. He added that the incident is ‘sad’ and ‘tragic’.

While talking about the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Chief Minister said that things are under control. He appealed to the people to follow necessary health precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand sanitisation.