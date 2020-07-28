Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt might delink hotels from hospitals due to low occupancy of COVID beds

Delhi govt might delink hotels from hospitals due to low occupancy of COVID beds

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to chair a strategic meeting on Wednesday wherein a decision to delink the hotels may be taken, said a government source.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A health worker sanitizes his hands between taking swab samples at a collection booth in Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government is likely to delink hotels that were recently attached with dedicated Covid-19 hospitals as there has been a decline in the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in the last few days in the city, sources said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to chair a strategic meeting on Wednesday wherein a decision to delink the hotels may be taken, said a government source.

“With no patients in hotels and reducing number of patients in Delhi hospitals, important strategic decisions may be taken,” he said.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, 12,633 COVID beds in hospitals and more than 4,000 beds in dedicated COVID care centres were lying vacant due to declining number of positive cases of coronavirus.



The number of active cases of Covid-19 was 10,887 on Tuesday including 6,219 patients recuperating under home isolation, the bulletin said.

The Delhi government had in early June empowered the district magistrates in 11 districts to use hotels as an extension of hospitals treating Covid-19 patients as the cases surged.

A total of 40 hotels were designated as extensions of various hospitals across the city.

Patients with moderate symptoms staying at such hotels received basic healthcare and were to be shifted to the attached hospitals in case their condition worsened.

Three hotels in south west Delhi were earlier this month delinked from their respective hospitals due to low occupancy. But the decision was reversed by the district authorities within a day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad to procure more high-flow oxygen system to aid patient recoveries
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Tulsi lake overflows; water stock in seven lakes is 32%
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Jul 28, 2020 23:36 IST
City’s July rain is highest in 76 years
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.