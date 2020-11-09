Delhi govt releases funds to four colleges to pay salaries, but with conditions

The Delhi government on Monday released funds to four fully state-funded colleges in the Delhi University (DU) for payment of outstanding salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff — on condition that action be taken against those found involved in violation of ‘pattern of assistance’ norms

.The Delhi high court had on November 4 directed the Delhi government to release the funds for the salaries to four colleges--- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies--- affiliated under the Directorate General of Higher Studies (DGHS). The directions had come on a petition filed by eight teachers through advocate Ashok Agarwal contending that they did not receive their salaries for the months of May, June, July, and August.

In an order issued on Monday, the Delhi government’s higher education department said that Rs 19.4 crore was released for the payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching employees of these colleges, and Rs 1.67 crore have been issued for general purpose —including electricity, water, tax payment, among other expenses.

The government, however, made it clear that it now expected action to be taken against those involved in a violation of the ‘pattern of assistance’ norms.

“It is brought to the light that salary is being paid to some teaching and non-teaching staff, whose post creation and appointment have not been approved by the Delhi government, even though the pattern of assistance clearly says that all creation and filling of posts has to be done with the approval of GNCT of Delhi. Action will be taken against this violation and the money spent on salaries for posts without permission, may be recovered from the officials, who were involved in decision making of these violations,” the order stated.

Officials at the four concerned colleges said that they are analysing the grants received with their requirements. “Our finance department is still calculating and analysing to check if the funds received are sufficient or not,” said an official at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Manoj Sinha, secretary of DU Principal Association (DUPA), said, “We welcome the part release of grants and request the Delhi government to make timely payments in future as per the budget of each college.”

“As per the pattern of assistance, the Delhi government will provide funding on a net deficit basis (total revenue from all sources minus total expenditure). Therefore the money being released now will be adjusted within the current financial year based on the assessment of the total revenue of the college… Any college that does not disclose its revenue, shall not be given any further grant from the government,” the order added.

DU teachers have been protesting against the delay in disbursal of grants in the 12 government-funded colleges, which they said is the main cause behind pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff for months. The government attributed this delay in releasing funds to the alleged financial irregularities in these colleges. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia last Friday had alleged financial irregularities indicating a “big fraud” and “ghost appointments” in at least five fully state-funded colleges in DU. The allegations were rejected by the colleges.

Abha Dev Habib, treasurer of DU teachers association (DUTA), said that the grants released by the government are still “insufficient”. “Wherever grants have been sanctioned, it is insufficient to cover pending dues including reimbursements and arrears due to employees on account of 7th pay commission.”