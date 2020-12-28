Delhi govt’s rejection of compensation claims by city cops: State BJP writes to L-G Baijal

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking his intervention over the state government’s rejection of compensation claims filed by families of police personnel who died while on Covid-19 duty.

Hindustan Times had on Saturday reported that the Delhi government had rejected 12 of the 15 compensation claims it had received from families of police personnel who were verified, by the law enforcement agency, to have died of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The three remaining cases are pending with the government.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in the letter to Baijal, wrote that during the nationwide lockdown, police had risked their lives implementing Covid-19 norms across the city, especially in containment zones and distributing rations to poor or providing medicines and essential commodities to those in need.

“Delhi Police has put up compensation claims on behalf of its personnel who died due to Covid while on duty and it is shocking to know that Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government has rejected most of their claims…I on behalf of citizens of Delhi request you to intervene in the matter and ensure fair justice to all Delhi Police personnel who died on duty due to Covid infection,” Kapoor said in the letter.

The government had in April announced compensation of 1 crore to the families of front line workers who died of Covid-19 on duty.

In rejection letters sent to the families, the city-state’s government said that the officers hadn’t been deployed on Covid-19 duty but were on routine duty. This prompted families to ask the state government to define Covid-19 duty. Until Sunday, 31 Delhi police personnel died of the infection.

While 15 claims sent to the Delhi government, the remaining 16 are yet to be sent and are being verified by police committee. Before sending the cases to the government, police check for details such as the cause of death and if the person was on duty when he/she contracted the infection.

Despite many calls and text messages, the Delhi government did not comment until late Sunday night.