Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt’s rejection of compensation claims by city cops: State BJP writes to L-G Baijal

Delhi govt’s rejection of compensation claims by city cops: State BJP writes to L-G Baijal

Hindustan Times had on Saturday reported that the Delhi government had rejected 12 of the 15 compensation claims it had received from families of police personnel who were verified, by the law enforcement agency, to have died of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal . (HT photo)

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking his intervention over the state government’s rejection of compensation claims filed by families of police personnel who died while on Covid-19 duty.

Hindustan Times had on Saturday reported that the Delhi government had rejected 12 of the 15 compensation claims it had received from families of police personnel who were verified, by the law enforcement agency, to have died of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The three remaining cases are pending with the government.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in the letter to Baijal, wrote that during the nationwide lockdown, police had risked their lives implementing Covid-19 norms across the city, especially in containment zones and distributing rations to poor or providing medicines and essential commodities to those in need.



“Delhi Police has put up compensation claims on behalf of its personnel who died due to Covid while on duty and it is shocking to know that Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government has rejected most of their claims…I on behalf of citizens of Delhi request you to intervene in the matter and ensure fair justice to all Delhi Police personnel who died on duty due to Covid infection,” Kapoor said in the letter.

The government had in April announced compensation of 1 crore to the families of front line workers who died of Covid-19 on duty.

In rejection letters sent to the families, the city-state’s government said that the officers hadn’t been deployed on Covid-19 duty but were on routine duty. This prompted families to ask the state government to define Covid-19 duty. Until Sunday, 31 Delhi police personnel died of the infection.

While 15 claims sent to the Delhi government, the remaining 16 are yet to be sent and are being verified by police committee. Before sending the cases to the government, police check for details such as the cause of death and if the person was on duty when he/she contracted the infection.

Despite many calls and text messages, the Delhi government did not comment until late Sunday night.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
by Jamie Mullick
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Panchkula MC polls: Rolling out the red carpet at model booth
by HT Correspondent
Shiv Sena-NCP camaraderie worries Maharashtra Congress
by Surendra P Gangan
3 men held by Mumbai Police for killing Kandivli woman, dumping her body at Aksa beach
by HT Correspondent
Delhiwale: Two interstate commuters
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.