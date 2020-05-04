Delhi govt says construction work can resume if labour is available on site

The Delhi government on Sunday gave its nod to the resumption of construction activities on major infrastructure projects in the city from May 4. The relaxation, however, comes with a rider — construction can be resumed only on those projects for which workers are “available on-site”.

The Union government had said that “is-situ” construction on government infrastructure projects could resume from April 20, but the Delhi government continued the ban due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city-state during the second phase of the nation lockdown, which has now been extended again till May 17 but with some relaxations.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the Delhi government decision comes as a huge relief because there has been little progress on a majority of infrastructure projects since last November, when a ban on construction to contain pollution levels was imposed. The ban was lifted in February and then reimposed on March 25.

PK Vats, PWD’s engineer-in-chief, said the resumption would allow the agency to resume work on the 1.2km tunnel between Mathura Road and the Ring Road, which is part of the Central government’s ITPO Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, Barapulla Phase-3 elevated corridor, flyovers at Shastri Park and Seelampur, and an underpass connecting Benito Juarez Road with San Martin Road.

“Construction activities on infrastructure projects were completely shut in the national Capital for over 40 days. Such a move would certainly set the ball rolling. From Monday, we will start the assessment of the availability of labour and inventory of construction materials at the site. Labourers at some project sites are available, so we can start construction activities there in a few days,” Vats said.

A senior PWD official, on the condition of anonymity, however, said that a large number of workers have gone to their villages or towns.

“Those who had gone to celebrate Holi have not returned from their home towns. The workforce has been reduced further, after the outbreak of the disease,” the official said.

But Delhi Metro Rail Corportation (DMRC) officials said they have over 3,500 workers at construction sites in Delhi-NCR.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “We are prepared to start construction work at its sites if allowed by the government. All government guidelines and directions shall be followed in this regard.”

On December 31, 2019, DMRC had started construction work on its Phase-IV network at Haiderpur Badli Mor.

Renewable energy projects will also be permitted. In this case, even if workers are not at the site, they will be allowed. This means projects such as installation of solar panels can resume or start in the Capital.